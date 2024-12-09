Scotland’s First Minister stresses the need for ‘stable solution’ in Syria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has said a stable solution is needed for Syria after the “welcome fall of a brutal regime”.

The Assad regime fell on Sunday as a rebel coalition seized control of the capital Damascus, after 13 years of civil war.

Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) swept to power as part of the rebel alliance, with the country’s former president Bashar Assad fleeing to Russia where he has been granted asylum.

What we should all work for is stability in Syria and stability and peace in the Middle East John Swinney

First Minister John Swinney stressed the need for a stable solution to the situation.

Speaking on a visit to a hospital in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, he told the PA news agency: “There will be an enormous sense of relief that the Assad regime has fallen in Syria, its brutality is without doubt, and when we look at some of the images, and I was looking at some images of prisoners being released from the most appalling conditions imaginable, it illustrates the brutality of the Assad regime.

“There will of course be anxiety over what comes next and what I hope for, and what we should all work for, is stability in Syria and stability and peace in the Middle East.

“There are a whole variety of factors that need to be addressed there, a ceasefire in Gaza, we need to have political stability in Syria, so the importance of ensuring we have a stable solution is essential in the aftermath of the welcome fall of a brutal regime.”