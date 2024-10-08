MSPs back Swinney’s call for winter fuel payment to be reinstated for all

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

MSPs have backed a call from Scottish First Minister John Swinney to demand the UK Government reverses its “damaging” decision to introduce means-testing for the winter fuel payment.

The Scottish Parliament voted by 99 to 14 in favour of a motion from the First Minister, insisting the Labour Government at Westminster changes course.

Among those backing the call was former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard and Labour MSP Alex Rowley.

Mr Swinney said introducing means-testing alongside the rise in the energy price cap represents a “double whammy” that will hit older Scots and vulnerable households.

He said the Scottish Government is “working urgently to mitigate the impact of the UK Government’s damaging decision”, telling MSPs he has written to councils seeking their “urgent assistance” in encouraging more older people to claim pension credit – thus allowing them to qualify for the winter fuel payment.

The First Minister said his Government is spending a record £6.1 billion on benefits north of the border, but he told MSPs it “cannot continue to backfill UK austerity policy decisions”.

Mr Swinney said: “Reversing this decision on the winter fuel payment will be a vital step in ensuring our citizens can afford to live in warm homes.”

He went on to warn the UK Government that its failure to reverse the policy, and ignoring calls to reform the energy market, could see “more and more people” ask “why it is that a country as energy-rich as Scotland should tolerate such decisions being imposed upon us by Westminster governments”.

While he accepted the “budgetary challenges” that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves are facing are “severe”, Mr Swinney said: “It is a mistake to think benefits, action to tackle poverty and other supports for our most vulnerable are costs to be curtailed.

“Rather, these measures are investments in our people, our communities and our nation’s future.”

The Scottish Conservatives backed the Scottish Government’s motion for the introduction of means-testing for the winter fuel payment to be reversed.

Leader Russell Findlay said it is “shocking” that Labour has failed to carry out any assessment of the impact the change will have.

“In the depths of a long, cold Scottish winter, we know that the winter fuel payments can be the difference between heating and eating,” he said.

Adding that “anger at Labour across the country is palpable” as a result of the decision, he said: “Elderly folk who have slogged hard all their days feel absolutely betrayed.

“The removal of this payment is the wrong way to go about introducing any form of means-testing.

“Any change of this nature should have been done much more fairly and respectfully, and with a sufficient period of notice.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,700 this Parliament through our commitment to the triple lock.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take up has already seen a 152% increase in claims.

“Many others will also benefit from the £150 warm home discount to help with energy bills over winter, while our extension of the household support fund will help with the cost of food, heating and bills.”

The UK Government are not responsible for the chaos and damage inherited from the Tories. The decision of the winter fuel payment is not a decision that the Chancellor wanted to make Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told MSPs in the debate that the UK Government does not want to cut the winter fuel payment.

He added: “(The UK Government) are not responsible for the chaos and damage inherited from the Tories.

“Why the SNP of all people want to minimise the damage the Tories have done is for them to explain.

“So I repeat, the decision of the winter fuel payment is not a decision that the Chancellor wanted to make.”

The Scottish equivalent, which was due to begin this year but has been pushed back as a result of the decision, could allow Scottish ministers to “make different choices”, Mr Sarwar added.

He urged the Government to use £41 million in Barnett consequentials to restart the fuel insecurity fund.

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie lamented the tone of Tuesday’s debate as he recounted his experience at a Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) event on Monday entitled “working together to tackle poverty”.

He added: “I hope that whoever came up with that title has not been wasting their time listening to our debate so far, because a little over half-an-hour in and it does feel as though we all need our heads banging together.

“The first part of our debate has been characterised by finger-pointing, not by any hint of self-reflection.”

Those he spoke to at the JRF event, Mr Harvie said, told him the Scottish Government “can and must do better”, while the UK Government’s “beginnings have been profoundly unimpressive”.