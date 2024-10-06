World leaders must focus on ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Middle East, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



First Minister of Scotland John Swinney has called for a ceasefire ahead of the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, and pressed for a two-state solution and recognition of a Palestinian sovereign state.

The SNP leader said the October 7 attacks by Hamas were “heinous” and warned of “repeated breaches of international law and violations of human rights” with “tens of thousands of innocent civilians” killed.

He said Hamas and Hezbollah were “terrorist organisations who pose an ongoing threat to peace in the region”, condemning Iran and its proxies as “rogue actors”.

The statement called for “diplomatic efforts to de-escalate” in the Middle East, and an end to arms sales.

Mr Swinney said: “The situation in the Middle East is terrifying. Since the heinous terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel a year ago, we have witnessed a growing humanitarian disaster unfold before our eyes.

“Tens of thousands of innocent civilians have been killed and millions more face starvation and untold suffering. There have been repeated breaches of international law and violations of human rights.

“Hamas and Hezbollah are terrorist organisations who pose an ongoing threat to peace in the region, and Iran and its proxies are rogue actors working to breed instability.

The energy of world leaders must be concentrated on diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and achieve an immediate, and lasting ceasefire in the region First Minister of Scotland John Swinney

“More suffering, more bombs and more innocent lives lost is what these forces want, and it will not achieve peace.

“The strength of world leaders must be focused on an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East – and we know at the heart of this situation is the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“A lasting ceasefire that sees the secure release of all hostages and a two-state solution, that includes the full international recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state, is critical to ending conflict across the region and is the foundation upon which long-term peace in the Middle East can be achieved. We must also see the end to all arms sales that continue to cause civilian deaths.

“The energy of world leaders must be concentrated on diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and achieve an immediate, and lasting ceasefire in the region.

“Anything less threatens an all-out regional war which would have serious consequences for all of us across the world.”