Swinney issues do not travel warning as rare red weather alert issued

People in the areas affected by a rare red “danger to life” weather warning issued for parts of Scotland on Friday should not travel, the First Minister has announced.

John Swinney said police would issue a formal do not travel notice later for the area covered by the red weather warning for wind on Friday the peak of Storm Eowyn.

Forecasters warn gusts of up to 100mph could result in flying debris and pose a danger to life, and people are being urged to avoid road travel and stay indoors.

The Met Office red warning runs from 10am to 5pm and covers the central belt including Glasgow and Edinburgh, stretching north on the west coast to Jura in Argyll and Bute and south to Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway.

Forecasters said the conditions bring a “risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors”, with “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

They also warned of the potential for damage to buildings and homes.

In a statement at the Scottish Parliament ahead of First Minister’s Questions, Mr Swinney said: “The storm could bring winds up to 100mph.

“The Met Office advice is clear, the potential impacts include danger to life, structural damage to property and transport and power disruptions.

“We have to be clear, people should not travel and Police Scotland will issue a formal, do not travel advisory notice shortly.

“Councils will make decisions today on school closures.”

He added: “Red weather warnings like this are very rare. Our message is simple, please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe.”

Speaking to journalists at Holyrood, the First Minister said he would “make sure all agencies are properly equipped and prepared for the situation”.

It is understood the Scottish Government Resilience Room (Sgorr) – Scotland’s answer to Cobra – will meet at about 1.30pm on Thursday with an update likely later in the day.

He said the Scottish Government’s resilience room was activated on Thursday morning to co-ordinate help and to support Scotland’s frontline responders.

Mr Swinney said he would chair a meeting of the resilience room after First Minister’s Questions and further advice would be issued.

A red warning for wind has also been issued for Northern Ireland.

The whole of the UK is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place, as it braces for the impact of the fifth named storm of the season.

An amber warning covers the south of Scotland and most of the central belt from 6am on Friday until 9pm.

A yellow wind warning is also in place for the whole of Scotland throughout Friday, and a yellow warning for snow covering much of the country runs from 3am until noon.

Forecast winds of 80mph around the Forth Bridges would close the Forth Road Bridge, road management firm Bear Scotland said.

The Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge would be closed to high sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers or roof boxes, in these circumstances.