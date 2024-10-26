John Swinney calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Scotland’s First Minister has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying it is “at the heart” of reaching wider peace in the Middle East.

John Swinney was speaking on the first anniversary of the day Israeli forces began their ground invasion of Gaza, which came after Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Mr Swinney said that international recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine, as part of a two-state solution, is also a “fundamental pillar” upon which lasting peace could be built.

He also called for the unconditional release of all hostages.

According to the Gaza health ministry, more than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war more than a year ago.

Tens of thousands of lives have been lost, and millions more have been directly affected by this catastrophe First Minister John Swinney

The ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its count.

Mr Swinney said: “The ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is now entering its second year. The horror, suffering and killing we have watched unfold in Gaza in real time, on such a devastating scale, has now spread across the region.

“The need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is at the heart of reaching wider peace in the Middle East, and we must see the unconditional release of all hostages.

“International recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine, as part of a two-state solution, is also a fundamental pillar upon which we can build lasting peace.”

Mr Swinney said that there have been “repeated breaches of international law and violations of human rights since the conflict began”.

He said that Israel “must stop blocking essential humanitarian aid from reaching wounded and starving civilians who are surviving in nightmarish conditions”.

The First Minister also reiterated the Scottish Government’s calls for an end to all UK arms sales to Israel.

He added: “Tens of thousands of lives have been lost, and millions more have been directly affected by this catastrophe.

“I stand with our communities in Scotland who have lost loves ones and face the daily torment of not knowing if their family members will make it through the day.”