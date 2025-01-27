Swinney to announce additional 150,000 NHS appointments and procedures per year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The First Minister is to announce better access to NHS treatment as the Scottish Government commits to “a substantial increase” in capacity.

Later on Monday, John Swinney is expected to announce an expansion of primary care services, enhanced use of digital innovations, and a range of other measures that will help the NHS in Scotland.

In a meeting with representatives from the health and social care sector at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Mr Swinney, joined by Health Secretary Neil Gray, will announce an additional 150,000 appointments and procedures per year.

He will also announce more investment in primary care in an effort to make it easier for people to get an appointment with their GP.

Our plan will ensure that a greater proportion of new NHS investment goes to primary and community care John Swinney

Mr Swinney is expected to say: “Protecting, strengthening, renewing our NHS – that is a goal I think we can all get behind. A real focus of common purpose. That requires action from me, as First Minister, from my Health Secretary Neil Gray, and from my government.

“We can offer the leadership and direction – as the measures outlined today seek to do. So, today, we commit to a substantial increase in capacity in order to significantly reduce people’s waits.

“Our plan will ensure that a greater proportion of new NHS investment goes to primary and community care. GPs and services in the community will have the resources they need to play a greater role in our health system.

“This increased investment will result in GP services that are easier for people to access. That is important in terms of people’s confidence in the health service – but equally, it will make it more likely that health issues are picked up quickly and dealt with earlier.”

He will add: “Our National Health Service is there when we need it. No other public institution supports us with so much care through life’s biggest moments. We must support it in return.

“The approach I set out today charts our course to do that. It addresses both the challenges and the opportunities. It sets the NHS on a path of modernisation and renewal.”

Scottish Labour accused the SNP Government of a number of NHS failures, including A&E waiting times of more than eight hours, wasting funding, and failing to resolve the NHS workforce shortfall.

Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said: “John Swinney may claim ‘Full-on John’ is the solution we’re all waiting for, but the veteran SNP politician has been at the heart of the Scottish government for 17 of the past 18 years.

“Under the SNP, nurses are treating patients in hospital corridors, ambulances are stuck outside A&E and social care is on its knees.

“Our NHS needs a change of direction and Scottish Labour is ready to deliver it.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane echoed Labour’s criticism of the First Minister’s “Full-on John” approach, saying patients and NHS staff have repeatedly been let down by the Scottish Government’s recent health secretaries.

He said: “John Swinney’s claim that he finally has a plan to fix our health service will fool no one.

“Patients and dedicated NHS staff have been failed by successive hapless SNP health secretaries, including Michael Matheson, Humza Yousaf and Neil Gray, who is too distracted with his ‘limogate’ scandal to address the problems in our NHS.

“Delayed discharge levels are at record highs, one in six Scots are stuck on a waiting list, thousands of operations are being cancelled at the last minute and hard-working staff are stretched to breaking point.

“Forget ‘Full-on John’, after 18 years of SNP incompetence our NHS is in full-on crisis mode. Patients and staff deserve more than empty rhetoric, they need action.

“That is why the Scottish Conservatives have outlined bold, common-sense plans to cut down on bureaucracy, reduce the number of managers within the NHS and divert money towards frontline care instead.”

Unison, which represents more than 60,000 NHS Scotland staff, called for action from the First Minister to resolve the staffing crisis.

Unison Scotland’s co-lead for health Matt McLaughlin said: “Patients and staff need action from John Swinney now. Promises of ‘jam tomorrow’ won’t solve the many critical problems the NHS is facing today.

“The NHS has a staffing crisis. NHS workers need to know how the Government will fill vacancies, improve pay, transform social care and give better patient care.”

The First Minister’s speech will take place at 10am on Monday at Heriot-Watt’s National Robotarium.