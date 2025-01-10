First Minister to visit UK’s first drug consumption room
John Swinney says the facility marks a ‘crucial’ step in reducing drug-related harm in Scotland.
Scotland’s First Minister has said the UK’s first drug consumption room represents a “crucial step” in reducing drug-related deaths.
John Swinney and Health Secretary Neil Gray will visit The Thistle Centre, Glasgow, later on Friday, which Mr Swinney says marks a “comprehensive approach to reducing drug-related harms”.
The facility will allow drug users to take illegal substances under medical supervision with the hope they will seek further support to tackle their addiction.
It was hoped the facility could open last year but final checks to the water and ventilation systems pushed its opening back.
Located on Hunter Street in the city’s east end, the facility will operate between 9am and 9pm, 365 days a year.
Ahead of the visit, the First Minister said: “This pioneering facility is a first for the UK, with the Scottish Government committing £2 million a year to support its operation.
“Drug-related deaths remain unacceptably high in Scotland, and each loss of life is a tragedy.
“While we’ve seen positive results from our national mission, this facility represents another crucial step in our comprehensive approach to reducing drug-related harms – though we recognise it’s just one part of the wider solution.”