John Swinney to auction Christmas card picture to help children’s charity

First Minister John Swinney welcomed children to his official residence as he unveiled his Christmas card, which will raise cash to help a leading children’s charity.

Mr Swinney’s card features a picture taken by “very talented” PA news agency photographer Jane Barlow of Loch Faskally in his North Perthshire constituency.

A framed copy of the picture, signed by Mr Swinney, will be auctioned in the new year to raise funds for Children First.

Speaking as children and young people who have been helped by the charity visited Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh, for the launch, Mr Swinney highlighted his commitment to eradicating child poverty.

The Scottish Government is committed to making Scotland the best place in the world to grow up. So, it was important to me that this year’s Christmas card reflected that pledge First Minister John Swinney

Meanwhile, a teenager who has been helped by Children First said having the First Minister listen to what she had to say “could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

The 14-year-old, named only as Jamieleigh, said: “Meeting the First Minister, him sitting down with us and hearing what we say, could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, not many people get to do this.

“It’s great that he’s chosen Children First for his Christmas card.”

Mr Swinney said: “The Scottish Government is committed to making Scotland the best place in the world to grow up. So, it was important to me that this year’s Christmas card reflected that pledge.

“This year saw the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child incorporated into Scots law through ground-breaking legislation, helping to make sure public authorities across Scotland respect, protect and fulfil all children’s human rights and that children live free from discrimination – an ambition championed by Children First.”

He praised the charity for its “tremendous work protecting children from harm and delivering emotional, practical and financial support for families”.

We are very grateful to John Swinney for thinking of us and to Jane Barlow for sharing her beautiful image to help children across the country Mary Glasgow, chief executive, Children First

Mr Swinney added: “Meeting the children and young people today at Bute House was an excellent opportunity to hear first-hand about the issues affecting them, and their aspirations for the future.”

He added: “I’d like to thank the very talented Jane for contributing her photograph for this year’s Christmas card.

“Loch Faskally is a place of great natural beauty that showcases the very best Scotland’s environment has to offer.”

Children First chief executive Mary Glasgow said they were “delighted and honoured” that the First Minister had chosen the charity to benefit from this year’s Christmas card.

Ms Glasgow said: “We are very grateful to John Swinney for thinking of us and to Jane Barlow for sharing her beautiful image to help children across the country.”

She added: “Through our national support line and in homes, schools and communities across Scotland, our teams are working with families, day in day out, to help protect their children from harm.”