Starmer lauds Prescott’s ‘tenacity and vision’ ahead of ex-deputy PM’s funeral

Sir Keir Starmer has praised John Prescott for his “tenacity and vision” as well as his “fighting spirit” ahead of the former deputy prime minister’s funeral service.

More than 300 family members, friends and colleagues have been invited to the service at Hull Minster.

Senior figures from the past and current Labour governments are expected to attend.

Since his death, I have been moved to hear countless people relate their stories of John - tales of characteristic generosity, humour and charisma Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

Lord Prescott, who served as deputy prime minister under Sir Tony Blair between 1997 and 2007, died on November 20 last year aged 86 in a nursing home where he had been living with Alzheimer’s.

Hosted by the Rev Canon Dominic Black, the service will include singing from the Choral-Hull children’s choir, made up from pupils across the city.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The Prime Minister said Lord Prescott will be remembered as a “man who stood up for working people” and “fought for what he believed in”.

Sir Keir said: “John Prescott’s funeral is a moment to reflect on his legacy alongside those that loved him most.

“Since his death, I have been moved to hear countless people relate their stories of John – tales of characteristic generosity, humour and charisma.

“Amongst the public, it’s clear that he had legendary status.

We have his tenacity and vision to thank for that early action on climate change, regional inequality, the minimum wage, and public transport. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

“He was held in huge affection by people across the country who admired his straightforward authenticity and knew that he would always have their back.

“His place in our history is assured – not, as he expected, for that one famous moment, but for his fighting spirit across an entire lifetime of service.

“He will be remembered as a man who stood up for working people, fought for what he believed in, and changed our nation for the better.

“We have his tenacity and vision to thank for that early action on climate change, regional inequality, the minimum wage, and public transport.

“This is a day to give thanks for a remarkable life well lived.

“I know many people will be raising a glass to John today.”

A former trade union activist and merchant seaman, Lord Prescott served as MP for Hull East for 40 years before he was ennobled in 2010.

As deputy prime minister, he oversaw the environment, transport and the regions, a brief which included helping to negotiate the international Kyoto Protocol on climate change, while acting as a mediator in the often turbulent relationship between Sir Tony and then-chancellor Gordon Brown.

A former boxer, he was also remembered by many for punching a protester who threw an egg at him during an election campaign visit to North Wales in 2001.

Paying tribute to Lord Prescott in November, Sir Tony described him as “one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics” and “one of the most committed and loyal, and definitely the most unusual”.

Mr Brown, Sir Tony’s successor in Number 10, said Lord Prescott was “key to holding the ring and keeping things together during difficult times such as over Iraq”.