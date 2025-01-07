MP suggests Israeli ambassador should face expulsion amid war in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely should face expulsion from the UK amid efforts to end alleged war crimes in Gaza, an MP has suggested.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell called for Israel’s isolation “economically and militarily”, and said UK authorities could play a “leading role” in that process.

The MP for Hayes and Harlington was one of several MPs who called for sanctions in the Commons on Tuesday, as Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer took questions about what he called a “man-made” humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza.

According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people – or about 90% of the population – across the Gaza Strip are displaced.

The minister, whose portfolio includes the Middle East, vowed to make “disagreement clear through all channels”, but did not say whether Ms Hotovely would face expulsion.

“The only solution that we’ve had in the past is a total isolation of a country – economically and militarily – to prevent them performing war crimes in the way Israel has,” Mr McDonnell, who had the Labour whip suspended last year for backing an SNP motion on welfare policy, told the Commons.

“I think this Government could take a leading role in that isolation of Israel to bring it some form of negotiated settlement, but can I just say one thing that grates with me in particular? It’s that we have an Israeli ambassador who’s an advocate of ‘Greater Israel’, refuses to recognise the Palestinian state, defies all the UN resolutions that have been passed about how we can secure that peace, and she still remains in this country. Why aren’t we expelling the Israeli ambassador?”

Mr Falconer replied: “It is tempting to think that, if only we had representatives more to our tastes politically, then things would be easier.”

He continued: “There is a disagreement between the British and Israeli governments about the conduct of the war in Gaza and the humanitarian implications that flow from it.

Israel is just laughing at the UK, they have no regard for the position here Andy McDonald

“We will continue to make that disagreement clear through all channels, both through the Israel ambassador, directly to the Israeli government through the foreign minister, the minister for strategic affairs and the deputy foreign minister, and we will continue to talk to the Israeli government about these issues.”

Polly Billington referred to eight members of the Knesset in Jerusalem who, according to the newspaper Haaretz, called on Israeli defence minister Israel Katz to kill anyone in northern Gaza who “doesn’t come out with a white flag”.

The Labour MP for East Thanet called on ministers to “ban entry” of these politicians into the UK, but Mr Falconer declined to comment on specific sanctions.

Also from Labour’s benches, Andy McDonald said previous UK Government action had been “completely and utterly ineffective”.

The MP for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East said: “The continued repetition of those positions, and the call for a review, and keeping matters under review, isn’t moving the dial one jot.

“Israel is just laughing at the UK, they have no regard for the position here.”

Mr Falconer said: “The situation in Palestine is appalling, as it has been for a long time in Yemen, in Syria, and a range of other places. We will continue to take serious efforts.

“That our efforts do not secure the progress that we want does not mean that we are not making them.”

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for The Wrekin, asked the minister to confirm that the UK “has an independent foreign policy when it comes to Israel and Gaza, and it is a foreign policy set in Whitehall not in Washington”.

He had earlier said: “Of course, Israel has the right to defend itself, but surely the life of a Palestinian child is as precious as the life of an Israeli child?”

Mr Falconer confirmed the Government set policy in London independent of actions in the United States.

He said later in the debate: “I cannot see a route to a two-state solution that does not involve serious negotiations with the Israeli government, in order to reach a lasting settlement.”