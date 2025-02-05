Four rebel MPs given Labour whip back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Labour MPs who rebelled against the Government in a vote on the two-child benefit cap have had the whip restored – but three others will remain sitting as Independents.

Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Imran Hussain and Rebecca Long-Bailey were suspended from the party in July for backing an SNP-led amendment to scrap the policy.

However, three other MPs who also lost the whip following the vote – former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, Apsana Begum and Zarah Sultana – will remain as Independents and have their position reviewed again in future.

Poplar and Limehouse MP Ms Begum, and Coventry South MP Ms Sultana said they had learnt the whip would not be restored for them from news reports.

“Turns out speaking up for Palestine is still a punishable offence,” Ms Sultana added.

Hayes and Harlington MP Mr McDonnell said he was “disappointed” that Ms Begum and Ms Sultana continued to be suspended but was “relaxed” about his own position.

“As I’ve made clear I don’t expect whip back until we know whether police are to charge me following recent Palestinian demo after which I was interviewed under caution,” he said.

He and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were voluntarily interviewed by police after the demonstration in London in January.

The amendment to the King’s Speech to scrap the two-child benefit cap last summer was Sir Keir Starmer’s first Commons rebellion. The Government comfortably defeated the vote, but more than 40 Labour MPs recorded no vote.

The House of Commons voted 363 to 103, majority 260, to reject the amendment tabled in the name of SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

The cap, introduced in 2015 by then-Conservative chancellor George Osborne, restricts child welfare payments to the first two children born to most families.