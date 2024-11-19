Starmer and Healey underline UK commitment to Ukraine on 1,000th day of war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK’s commitment to Ukraine remains “ironclad”, Sir Keir Starmer said as Vladimir Putin ratcheted up nuclear tensions on the 1,000th day of the conflict.

The Prime Minister said it was a “sobering milestone” amid continued speculation he could give Kyiv permission to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets deep inside Russian territory.

The Kremlin marked the anniversary of the invasion by lowering the threshold at which Russian forces could use nuclear weapons.

Mr Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

It means that any massive aerial attack on Russia could potentially trigger a nuclear response.

The move comes after US President Joe Biden authorised the use of American-supplied missiles by Ukraine to hit targets in Russian territory, a move Sir Keir could follow.

The Prime Minister said: “Today is the sobering milestone of 1,000 days since Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“As the people of Ukraine continue to bravely defend their sovereignty, the UK’s commitment to them remains ironclad.”

Defence Secretary John Healey visited a Ukrainian Catholic church in London with Tory shadow James Cartlidge to demonstrate cross-party support for Kyiv’s cause.

The UK will provide £7.5 million for new attack and surveillance drones, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

Mr Healey said: “The UK has stood side by side with our Ukrainian allies since day one of Putin’s illegal, full-scale invasion – leading international support, training 50,000 recruits and supplying weapons, drones and other crucial military kit.”

Meanwhile, UK sanctions against 10 entities and individuals accused of the “forcible deportation and attempted indoctrination” of Ukrainian children were announced by the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

Those targeted in the latest wave of measures include:

– All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmia), a Russian paramilitary organisation.

– Tetiana Zavalska, the Russian-appointed head of Kherson Children’s Home, where the Foreign Office said 46 children were forcibly taken to Russia for adoption.

– Vitaliy Aleksandrovich Suk, director of the Oleshki Boarding School for children with disabilities in Kherson, who is accused of using his position to illegally transfer disabled Ukrainian children out of Kherson.

Others sanctioned are Nikita Vladimirovich Nagorny, Igor Kazarezov, Andrey Sabinov, Avangard, Serafim Vikentevich Ivanov, Olena Oleksandrivna Shapurova, and Valentina Vasilyevna Lavrik.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “No child should ever be used as a pawn in war, yet President Putin’s targeting of Ukrainian children shows the depths he will go to in his mission to erase Ukraine and its people from the map.

“As Ukraine reaches the grim milestone of 1,000 days of bravely defending against Putin’s illegal invasion, the UK’s support is iron-clad. With our international partners, we stand with Ukraine to confront Russian aggression and fight for freedom, liberty and victory.”