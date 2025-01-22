British leaders could learn ‘lessons’ from Swedish government over Russia threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British leaders could learn “lessons” from the Swedish government and its brochures about preparing for war, the Defence Secretary has warned.

John Healey told MPs that the UK is “stronger if its society is resilient”, after the Russian spy ship Yantar was spotted around UK waters.

Authorities in Sweden distributed a pamphlet titled In Case Of Crisis Or War last year, which featured advice about seeking shelter during an air raid and “food that is filling, energy-rich and that can be stored safely at room temperature”.

Mr Healey had earlier told the Commons that Russia was “the most pressing and immediate threat” to the country, but reassured MPs that Moscow was “dangerous but fundamentally weak”.

I think there are certainly some lessons for us in the UK as we consider the future and we consider a rising level and complexity of threats that we may face in the years ahead Defence Secretary John Healey

Dr Ben Spencer, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Nordic Countries, said news the Yantar had entered UK waters twice over recent months was “concerning but of course not surprising”.

He read the pamphlet’s title in Swedish – Om Krisen Eller Kriget Kommer – and asked: “Is it time for us to look into this?”

Mr Healey replied: “One of the benefits of all Nordic countries now being part of Nato, of the very close defence and security relationships we have with those countries is that we can indeed learn from each other.

“And not just the new before-Christmas approach that the Swedish have taken – the sense that a country is stronger if its society is resilient and if society is recognising that they may be under threat and ready to respond if required.

“I think there are certainly some lessons for us in the UK as we consider the future and we consider a rising level and complexity of threats that we may face in the years ahead.”

Sweden became a full member of Nato last year, a year after its neighbour Finland.

Sir Julian Lewis, the Conservative MP for New Forest East, later said: “If (Vladimir) Putin’s Russia is the greatest threat to peace in Europe, the second greatest threat must be any American decision to turn its back on Nato.”

Mr Healey replied that he did not expect the new Washington administration, led by US president Donald Trump, “to require any coaching on the threats from Russia or the threats from and around other parts of the world”.

He continued: “I expect this administration to be one that takes defence and security seriously, and that recognises that a secure, free, openly trading Europe is in America’s very best interests.”

The Defence Secretary earlier said: “Russia remains the most pressing and immediate threat to Britain, and I want to assure the House and the British people that any threat will be met with strength and resolve.”

He added P8 Poseidon and Rivet Joint aircraft would join a Nato operation to protect undersea cabling in the Baltic Sea, while the Yantar – “used for gathering intelligence and mapping the UK’s critical underwater infrastructure” – had been shadowed by Royal Navy ships HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne.

Mr Healey continued: “Russian aggression will not be tolerated at home or in Ukraine. It’s why one of the first acts of this Government was for the Prime Minister to launch the strategic defence review.

“It’s why the Government has increased defence spending next year by almost £3 billion and why we will set a path to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP in the spring.

“This new era of the threat demands a new era for defence. Change is essential, not optional, and the Government is determined to meet the challenge, determined to deliver for defence.

“We will protect the homeland and our critical national infrastructure, and we will make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”