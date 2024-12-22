Healey: UK’s military presence in Estonia shows ‘unshakeable commitment’ to Nato

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

British troops serving on Nato’s eastern flank over Christmas are sending a “powerful message” to Vladimir Putin about the UK’s commitment to European security, John Healey said.

The Defence Secretary said military personnel were serving “in a world in which global insecurities are rising”.

The 900 personnel in Estonia are among the 10,000 members of the British armed forces deployed overseas during the Christmas period.

Mr Healey said: “Our British deployment in Estonia demonstrates our unshakeable commitment to Nato and the security of Europe, keeping us secure at home and strong abroad.

“Our presence here is a powerful message to our allies and adversaries: the UK stands ready to defend its allies and uphold our shared values, all year round.”

Mr Healey, who visited the Tapa military base earlier this month, said: “It was an honour to spend time with some of those troops in Estonia, to serve them Christmas lunch and thank them for their commitment and professionalism.”

Forces personnel will be deployed over Christmas on 60 operations in 44 countries, while hundreds more will be on duty in the UK to protect the UK’s skies, shores and seas.

Mr Healey said: “In a world in which global insecurities are rising, we depend more and more on those who are willing to serve.

“And those who are willing to serve are supported by the families that stand with them and behind them.

“This Christmas, I pay special tribute to those 10,000 military personnel who are deployed overseas, many of them not seeing family and loved ones at this important time.”