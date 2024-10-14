Stephen Fry, Ruby Wax and Jo Brand back new psychiatry campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The broadcasters and actors Stephen Fry, Ruby Wax and Jo Brand are backing a campaign urging medical students to become psychiatrists.

Run by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the #Choose Psychiatry campaign calls for students and newly qualified doctors to consider a career in the field.

The celebrities involved have all openly talked about mental health issues, including their own experiences, or those of people close to them.

Fry, who is honorary fellow of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “Young people preparing for medical careers are realising more and more that the most exciting frontier in medicine is the human mind.

“But its study is more than just an intellectual challenge, it is a pathway to a life in psychiatry – the specialism that fights on the front line in our war against mental illness.

I don’t believe I would be here today if it were not for the psychiatrist who rescued me Stephen Fry

“I know I can say with absolute truth that psychiatry saved my life at its lowest moment.

“I don’t believe I would be here today if it were not for the psychiatrist who rescued me.

“The smartest and most caring minds are needed in this field and – happily – the trend towards choosing psychiatry as a speciality has lately been upward, upward, upward.”

Wax, who was recently treated by psychiatrists, said: “During my recent spell in a mental health clinic I had a great psychiatrist. I will thank him forever.”

The Royal College of Psychiatrists said an increasing number of people are in need of mental health treatment each year, with “no indication” this demand will reduce.

An estimated 1.6 million people referred to community-based services in England were waiting for treatment at the end of March 2024, it said.

Working as a psychiatrist is a hugely rewarding career Dean of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Professor Subodh Dave

Brand, who is a former psychiatric nurse, said: “As an ex-mental health nurse from 1978 to 1988, I have witnessed and attest to the importance and invaluable contribution of psychiatrists.

“Particularly now, when the fallout from Covid has affected so many younger people in psychologically damaging ways, I think it is essential to see more psychiatrists in the profession and would wholeheartedly encourage more medical students to go into what is a very rewarding area of work.”

Podcaster and strategist Alastair Campbell is also backing the call. He said: “My mental health has definitely improved in recent years and much of that is down to the psychiatrist David Sturgeon, who sadly died earlier this year.

“It took time and patience on both our parts, but I am in little doubt that I could not have made the progress I have made without him.”

Dean of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Professor Subodh Dave, said: “Working as a psychiatrist is a hugely rewarding career, it’s been a fulfilling choice for me too.

“It means working on some of the most challenging health issues from addiction to dementia and from severe mental illness to eating disorders.”