Top civil servant in Scotland to leave role

Scotland’s top civil servant will leave the post next year, the Scottish Government has announced.

After three years in the role, Permanent Secretary John Paul Marks will move to head up HM Revenue and Customs in 2025.

Mr Marks will stay on until his successor is appointed, with the recruitment process due to get under way soon.

He took over from Leslie Evans in 2022 after his predecessor faced criticism of her handling of the Alex Salmond inquiry, and he has led the civil service under three different first ministers.

First Minister John Swinney said: “JP Marks is a devoted public servant and civil service leader, and has provided me, my Cabinet and my predecessors with invaluable support and advice in his time as Permanent Secretary.

“He has been a vital source of wise counsel at the heart of the Scottish Government, serving with enormous distinction, and so it is little surprise that he has been recruited into a critical UK role.

“The process of recruiting a next Permanent Secretary will now begin. Whoever that proves to be they will have a hard act to follow, but I believe that we will attract candidates of the very highest quality to the job.

“In the meantime, I wish JP the best in his new role with HMRC and look forward to working with his successor.”

Mr Marks said: “It is a privilege to be appointed to lead HMRC.

“I look forward to supporting the department’s vital work to collect the revenues which fund public services, and to working with the board, colleagues and partners in the years ahead to deliver service modernisation and reform.

“I am grateful to the First Minister and his predecessors for the opportunity to serve as Permanent Secretary.

“I would like to pay tribute to the civil servants across the Scottish Government and thank our teams and partners for their leadership, professionalism and support.

“Over the next few months, I, along with my executive team, remain firmly focused on supporting the First Minister and delivering his Programme for Government.”

His move, which will see him serve as permanent secretary at HMRC as well as chief executive, was welcomed by Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald, who praised his “vast experience”.

He added: “JP is excellently placed to continue the transformation of HMRC, playing a vital role in delivering the (UK) Government’s Plan for Change and improving the experiences of taxpayers and businesses across the whole of the UK.”

Sir Jim Harra, the current Permanent Secretary at HMRC, said: “I wish JP all the very best as he leads HMRC through the exciting and ambitious programme of transformation and expansion over the next few years that the Government is investing in.

“I know he will be able to count on the full support of everyone in HMRC as he takes on responsibility for this great department.”