William greets Trump at Notre Dame reopening ceremony

The Prince of Wales has greeted US President-elect Donald Trump in Paris.

William travelled to the French capital on Saturday for the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame cathedral following a devastating fire in 2019.

Among the world leaders at the event was Mr Trump, who gave William a pat on the shoulder before the two shook hands and spoke for a few seconds.

William was warmly greeted in the rainy French capital by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

The prince is also due to speak to America’s outgoing first lady Jill Biden at the ceremony before meeting Mr Trump at another location in Paris.

William and Mr Trump had originally been scheduled to meet before the cathedral event.

The prince last met the 78-year-old in 2019 when the then-president made a state visit to the UK.

William is expected to discuss the importance of the US-UK relationship with Mr Trump and Mrs Biden.

His last official visit to Paris was in 2017 when he travelled with wife Kate for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result.

Earlier this year, he joined world leaders in Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Second World War D-Day landings.

Notre Dame’s reopening included the ritualised opening of the cathedral’s massive doors, the reawakening of its thunderous organ and the celebration of the first Mass.

Tickets for the first week of Masses were snapped up in 25 minutes, the cathedral’s rector said.

On Sunday, an inaugural Mass will be held featuring special rites to consecrate the main altar.