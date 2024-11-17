Thousands march to Cenotaph in honour of Jewish servicemen and women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A record number of people participated in a march to honour Jewish men and women who fought and gave their lives for their country.

Nearly 3,000 people marched from Horse Guards Parade down Whitehall to the Cenotaph, to mark the 103rd anniversary of the first wreath-laying by Jewish servicemen at the Cenotaph in central London.

This year, the historic event had the theme of “Marching Together, Standing Tall” to show solidarity with British Jews standing against rising antisemitism.

Veterans and families of fallen veterans walked together alongside Jewish Cadets and the Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade (JLGB) during the annual Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (AJEX) parade.

The event took place 103 years after the laying of the first Star of David wreath in 1921 by a group of Jewish ex-soldiers from the Judeans – the 38th, 39th and 40th battalions of the Royal Fusiliers.

It also marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Operation Market Garden, the Battles of Imphal and Kohima and the end of the Battle of Monte Cassino, as well as the 10th anniversary of the end of UK combat operations in Afghanistan.

The service at the Cenotaph was conducted by the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis KBE, AJEX Chaplain Rabbi Major Reuben Livingstone and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, who said prayers in honour of those who served as well as in support of today’s armed forces.

Commemorative wreaths in the shape of the Star of David, were laid by senior members of AJEX, The Board of Deputies of British Jews, religious representatives, fellow veterans organisations and military leaders.

Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich and Mervyn Kersh, a 99-year-old D-Day veteran, were among those who laid wreaths.

Henny Franks, 101, a Holocaust survivor who escaped Nazi persecution as a teenager by coming to Britain on the Kindertransport, said: “It was a great honour to be chosen to lay a wreath and stand together to remember.

“I enjoyed my time in the armed forces but many had more challenging experiences and we will always honour and remember them.”

Defence minister Lord Vernon Coaker also laid a wreath in honour of all British Service personnel who have died in conflicts since the Second World War.

A minute’s silence was held and the national anthem was sung, marking the end of the ceremony.

Dan Fox, national chairman of AJEX, said: “This year’s parade was an exceptional display of unity and pride. ‘Standing Tall, Marching Together’ isn’t just a theme – it reflects our collective strength as a community.

“Together, we honoured Jewish servicemen and women who fought for freedom and we reaffirmed our commitment to standing strong against antisemitism.”

AJEX works to continue remembrance of the Jewish contribution to the military, combat antisemitism through education, and provide welfare for Jewish veterans and their families.