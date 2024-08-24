What the papers say – August 24

Support truly

Jermaine Jenas leads several of the Saturday papers, following the Match Of The Day and The One Show presenter being removed by the BBC after claims he sent inappropriate messages to two female colleagues.

The Sun carries an interview with Jenas, who said he is “ashamed” after being sacked by the BBC, but insisted his behaviour was not illegal.

The Daily Mirror reports BBC chiefs have claimed Jenas has no grounds to challenge his sacking.

Elsewhere, The Times and The Guardian leads with backlash over Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to limit winter fuel payments to people on income-related benefits or tax credits to ease fiscal pressures.

The Daily Mail says millions of pensioners will be £500 worse off, following Ofgem’s decision to also hike the price cap by 10%.

The Daily Express leads with tributes being paid to Mike Lynch’s daughter Hannah following her death in the Bayesian yacht tragedy.

The Telegraph carries comments from Defence Secretary John Healey, who says Ukraine’s ground assault in Russia has “sown doubt” inside the country about Vladimir Putin.

Trains built for the HS2 are too high to use with existing platforms, according to the i.

The Financial Times reports Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell has signalled he is ready to cut US interest rates in September.

And the Daily Star says one in eight Britons cheats at the self-service tills.