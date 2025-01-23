Two Jeff Beck guitars sell for £1m each as musician’s collection raises £8.7m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sale of Jeff Beck guitars and other items from his collection have sold for a total of £8.73 million at auction.

More than 130 guitars along with amps and pedals from the guitarist’s almost six-decade-long career, went on sale on Thursday, with two of his instruments being bought separately for more than £1 million.

The 1954 Oxblood Gibson Les Paul, which was estimated to make up to £500,000, sold for £ 1.06 million.

It was seen on the cover of his 1975 solo album Blow By Blow as well as being used in the supergroup Beck, Bogert And Appice, and at a 1973 appearance with David Bowie.

Beck’s principle performance and recording instrument from 1999 to 2014, a Stratocaster Fender, known as the Anoushka also went for £1 million, after being originally estimated at £20,000 to £30,000.

Auction house Christie’s said it was “played hard and suffered badly during Beck’s co-headlining tour with Carlos Santana”, which led to the neck having a small crack down for a few inches, and repaired.

It was also used in the Beck albums Who Else! (1999), You Had It Coming (2000) and Jeff (2003).

Beck’s wife, Sandra Beck, said: “I am so happy that Jeff’s guitars have been so popular amongst his fans and friends. Thank you so much for your belief in Jeff’s legacy.”

The final four lots, which included a guitar signed by Sir Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton and Ronnie Wood at the Beck tribute concert at The Royal Albert Hall, will have their auction proceeds donated to charity Folly Wildlife Rescue in Tunbridge Wells, which was supported by Beck, Sandra and their friend, the actor Johnny Depp, who continue to act as patrons to the organisation.

Amelia Walker, Christie’s specialist head of private and iconic collections, London, said: “We are thrilled with the results of Jeff Beck’s incredible collection, which pay testament to the legacy of a genius – a globally-revered, true rock legend.

“Passionate bidders competed for every lot in the sale, with each achieving many multiples of their pre-sale estimate.

“The power of Jeff’s live performances and the emotional connection between him and his fans is perfectly exemplified by the exceptional result for Anoushka, his main performance white Stratocaster, which sparked a nine-minute bidding battle, achieving £1,008,000 – 50 times the pre-sale low estimate.

“It has been an honour to have been entrusted with this collection.”

Beck died aged 78 in January 2023, following a career which saw him earn eight Grammy awards, and work with a host of famous names including Ozzy Osbourne and Sir Mick Jagger.

All sale prices include the buyer’s premium.