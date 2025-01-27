Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins among mourners arriving at funeral of The Vivienne
The TV star died aged 32 earlier this month.
Mourners including Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins and TV personality Kim Woodburn have begun to arrive for the funeral of Drag Race UK star The Vivienne.
The service for James Lee Williams, who died earlier this month aged 32, is being held at a church in Denbighshire, north Wales.
Watkins, wearing a red tartan suit, walked towards the church with comedian Jayde Adams, who wore a bright green coat and trilby hat, and other friends.
Singer Jade Thirlwall and former X Factor contestant Marcus Collins were also among the mourners arriving, with many wearing green for the service and Vivienne Westwood badges worn on the lapels of some of the men’s suits.
A horse-drawn carriage arrived outside the church for The Vivienne’s funeral, with a coffin inside topped with a white floral arrangement.
Floral tributes in a hearse read “Vivienne” and “Son”.
Williams, known as The Vivienne, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and placed third in ITV’s Dancing On Ice in 2023.
During their career, The Vivienne also competed on an all-winners season of the RuPaul franchise in the US in 2022, the only UK contestant for that series.
They also starred in BBC Three show The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood in 2020, and appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted For Stand Up To Cancer in 2022.
Williams, who was born in Wales, adopted their drag name as they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.