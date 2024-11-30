Nicola Sturgeon among mourners at Janey Godley funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The funeral of comedian Janey Godley is taking place in Glasgow, with former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon among the mourners.

The service is being held at at St Mary’s Cathedral in Glasgow on Saturday, and mourners are wearing an array of colourful outfits, at Godley’s request.

Godley died on November 2, aged 63, after receiving palliative treatment for terminal cancer.

The comedian achieved viral fame by creating voiceover parodies of Ms Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, and they became friends.

Opening the service, the vicar said Goldey would be remembered with “kindness and with love” and added that “forgiveness” would be among the themes of the service.

Godley’s daughter Ashley Storrie spoke at the funeral, saying she would not be able to do any of her mother’s jokes as she was in “a house of god”.

Storrie, 38, a Bafta-winning actress, screenwriter and radio presenter, said: “My mum is very grateful to all of you who came out yesterday to Edinburgh and lined the Royal Mile and lifted your voices and song, and the people who’ve come today to remember her in the best way possible.

“My mum was very much a daughter of Glasgow, she loved her city dearly, it was her favourite place in the whole wide world.

“The emblem of Glasgow is the tree that never grew, and the bell that never rang, and the bird that never flew, and the fish that never swam, and I think she took that as a challenge.”

Gavin Mitchell, who played Bobby the barman in BBC sitcom Still Game, was also among the mourners on a dry but overcast day in Glasgow.

The funeral is being held on the same day as a memorial service for former first minister and SNP leader Alex Salmond, at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.