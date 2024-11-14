William charmed by Northern Ireland’s own prince of the silver screen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The heir to the throne was charmed by Northern Ireland’s very own prince of the silver screen during a visit to the region.

The Prince of Wales admired Oscar-winner James Martin’s MBE medal as the pair were introduced, remarking “I recognise that”.

Martin, who became the first actor with Downs Syndrome to win an Academy award when he was recognised for his role in the short film An Irish Goodbye, smiled and said it had been a great opportunity and said it had been a “big step for small actors”.

He commended the Studio Ulster virtual production training suite where they met at the Ulster University, saying there had not been a facility like that for him when he was younger, and spoke with pride of Northern Ireland productions including the popular Derry Girls to a smiling William.

William also took a rare turn behind the camera as he was shown around the state-of-the-art facility, practising moving a video camera along rails while talking to the students.

But he couldn’t resist climbing astride the motorbike as part of the in-camera visual effects stage himself, commenting: “I need to sit on the motorbike”, and continued to chat to the students while flexing his fingers around the handlebars against a backdrop of an arid scene in Arizona.

He nodded appreciatively as he heard that Ulster University was the first university in the UK or Ireland to bring this technology into the classroom.

Still entranced by the motorcycle, he commented: “I feel I should take this for a spin, does it come off the gimble at all, feels like you could have quite a lot of fun with that.

“Brilliant bike, love the exhaust.”

William went on to tour the rest of the city centre campus to which he had been welcomed by Secretary of State Hilary Benn, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray.

The prince also took the time to meet some of the students gathered to wait for him in the foyer as he prepared to leave.

One young woman admitted she was late for her lecture, to which William laughed, replying: “You can blame me”, and motioned to all gathered: “You can all blame me”.

The Prince of Wales’s trip to Northern Ireland was due to take place in May this year but was postponed because of the UK general election.

He started the day with a visit to a project aimed at helping to prevent homelessness for young people leaving care.

The prince was welcomed to The Foyer, a temporary accommodation and support service for young people experiencing homelessness operated by the Simon Community.

On arrival, William was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant for Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP and SDLP leader Claire Hanna also welcomed the prince with Jim Dennison, the chief executive of the Simon Community, and Neil McKittrick, the Northern Ireland lead for William’s Homewards initiative.

The Simon Community is a member of the Northern Ireland element of the Homewards project aimed at tackling homelessness.

The Homewards Northern Ireland Coalition has identified the prevention of homelessness for young people leaving care as one of its initial priorities.

Research indicates that one-third of people with care experience in the UK become homeless within the first two years of leaving the care system, while 25% of all people who have experienced homelessness have been in care at some point during their childhood.

In Northern Ireland, approximately 140 young people each year leave care and present as homeless.

During his visit to The Foyer, William spoke to young people about their experiences and the support they have received.

Among them was 19-year-old Sherry Gallagher from Belfast, who told William that she was about to move into a home of her own.

“He was actually so lovely, he’s a wee dote, he’s just wee dote,” she said afterwards.

“And he seems genuine, and he cares about it. He knows it’s an issue, so we’re all excited. Never could I ever say I ever shook a prince’s hand until today. So I’m all excited.”

William also met leading practitioners in the sector to discuss some of the work being delivered in Northern Ireland to support young people leaving care.

Mr Dennison said the prince appeared touched by the stories he heard from the young people he spoke to.

“I got a sense he was very, very genuine,” he said.

“He’s knowledgeable about the subject area and very, very open to hearing the issues that young people had.

“He seemed to be very, very touched by what they were saying to him and he seems to be very committed in wanting to do something better and differently to end homelessness.”

Homewards Northern Ireland is looking to scale up initiatives such as the Simon Community’s Housing First For Youth service, which focuses on preventing homelessness, providing stable accommodation and community-based wraparound support to vulnerable young people leaving care.

With support from The Royal Foundation, Homewards will also deliver a housing project focused on supporting young people leaving the care system in Northern Ireland.

A large crowd had gathered outside the Simon Community facility by the time William was leaving.

While most cheered and waved, some members of the public shouted pro-Palestinian chants at the prince as he departed towards Ulster University for his second engagement.