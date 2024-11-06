Starmer criticises Badenoch for claiming anger over partygate was ‘overblown’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch for claiming that the “public anger and upset” at partygate was “overblown”.

The Prime Minister also took aim at former home secretary James Cleverly, saying he could have been on the Opposition front bench if he knew how to “add up”.

In his first exchange with the newly elected Tory leader at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir was asked about whether Tories should “learn the lessons of their behaviour”.

Earlier this week, Ms Badenoch drew criticism for suggesting the so-called partygate scandal that saw Boris Johnson fined for breaking lockdown rules had been “overblown” – while insisting it was time to “draw a line under all that happened over the last 14 years”.

Labour MP Mary Glindon (Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend) said in the Commons: “This week, the leader of the Opposition told us that any outrage at suitcases full of wine and karaoke machines in Downing Street whilst people across the country were told to stay at home, was all overblown.

“For the people and businesses in my constituency who followed the rules, many of us at great personal cost, this is an insult.

“Will the Prime Minister join me in ensuring that as a country, we learn the lessons from Covid and, as a party, the Conservatives learn the lessons of their behaviour too?”

Sir Keir replied: “Across the country, people made enormous sacrifices during Covid.

“They missed weddings, births, deaths, really important moments in their lives and their families lives. In doing so, they saved the lives of people they will probably never meet.

“That was a collective effort and unfortunately the party opposite who set the rules did not follow them themselves.

“It was a betrayal of those that did, and I think the leader of the Opposition was wrong to describe the public anger and upset as overblown. I’m sure she’ll want to clarify that at the first opportunity.”

The Prime Minister went on to taunt Mr Cleverly referring to his shock exit from the Tory leadership race, saying “he can’t add up”.

Mr Cleverly topped the penultimate round of MPs’ voting in the Conservative leadership contest before being eliminated in the next round, leaving Ms Badenoch and Robert Jenrick as the options presented to party members.

Mr Jenrick has since been appointed shadow justice secretary, while Mr Cleverly ruled out taking a shadow cabinet position.

Speaking from the back benches, the MP for Braintree asked: “Before the election (the Prime Minister) claimed that he would not put up national insurance contributions – he put it up.

“Before the election he claimed he would scrap tuition fees – he put it up. Before the election he said he would not tax family farms – he’s taxing family farms.

“Will he address his party’s growing reputation for dishonesty by making good on his commitment to close the Wethersfield asylum accommodation centre in my constituency?”

Pointing to the Opposition front bench, Sir Keir replied: “We’re keeping the promises we made in our manifesto. His problem is he can’t add up. If he could add up, he might be down here rather than up there.”