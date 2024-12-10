Death of ‘world-renowned’ Jaguar restoration expert sparks murder investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The family of a Jaguar restoration expert whose death prompted a murder investigation have paid tribute to a “loving husband, father and grandfather”.

John Brown, 82, died in hospital on November 29 following a report of an assault in his home in Bulkington, near Coventry, on November 23, Warwickshire Police said.

Jakob Walpole, 32, has been charged in connection with the incident and was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on December 23.

Police said Walpole, of School Road in Bulkington, was arrested and charged, before Mr Brown died, with grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, common assault by beating and breaching a restraining order.

His reputation in this industry was unmatched — John’s attention to detail, his skill, and his dedication to excellence earned him respect and admiration across the globe John Brown's family

The charges relate to the assault against Mr Brown and a second incident at Bulkington working men’s club the same evening.

In a statement released by police, Mr Brown’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved, John Brown, a man whose kindness, generosity and passion touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

“John was not only a loving husband, father and grandfather, but also a true gentleman, a pillar of the community and a world-renowned figure in the Jaguar restoration industry.”

Mr Brown was the founder of the company Leaping Cats, which built and restored iconic Jaguars, including the XK series.

His ability to bring light to any room made him a cherished presence in his family, his community, and beyond John Brown's family

His family said: “His reputation in this industry was unmatched — John’s attention to detail, his skill, and his dedication to excellence earned him respect and admiration across the globe.”

They added: “As a father, he guided his children with wisdom and affection, and as a grandfather he was the heart of the family, creating memories filled with warmth, laughter, and love.

“His ability to bring light to any room made him a cherished presence in his family, his community and beyond.”

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett said in a statement on Friday: “What was an investigation into a serious assault has sadly turned into a murder investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones and they are being supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police have asked anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or by visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report quoting case reference: 23/N5/13598/24.