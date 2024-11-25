Highgrove decorations feature Camilla’s dog Beth and eco-friendly ornaments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King’s country estate Highgrove has been decorated for Christmas, with a sweet nod to the Queen’s beloved dog Beth.

Among the tree ornaments is an embroidered motif of the Jack Russell, who had to be put down last weekend, leaving Camilla heartbroken.

The handmade likeness of Beth, wearing a red bandana decorated with a crown, and one of Camilla’s other terrier Bluebell, complete with a crown on the dog’s head, are new additions to the Highgrove shop this year.

Embellished with gold metal thread work and sequins, the decorations cost £12.95 each and were introduced in September as part of a long-planned addition to the Christmas range, and placed on the tree earlier this month, before Beth’s illness became known.

Staff at Highgrove in Gloucestershire are preparing to welcome the public for celebrations in the Orchard Room, the estate’s dedicated entertaining space, including offering two or three-course festive lunches in the run-up to Christmas.

Decorations throughout reflect a traditional royal Christmas, with red, green and gold colours and a welcomingly homely feel.

The King’s eco-credentials have also been incorporated, with the lights all low voltage LEDs.

Sustainable materials have been used, including paper baubles, plant-based glitter and flowers made from recycled paper mulch.

A pair of giant nutcrackers with their uniforms painted the colour of royal guardsmen in red tunics with tall black hats stand at the entrance.

Charles’s charity The King’s Foundation is the custodian of Highgrove Gardens, with all proceeds from Christmas lunches and shopping at Highgrove supporting the work of the organisation.

The foundation runs education workshops onsite for traditional and endangered crafts such as millinery, embroidery and woodworking.

It also oversees public access to Highgrove through garden tours, tickets for which go on sale again in February 2025.