Emmerdale to explore three potential realities for domestic abuse storyline

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Emmerdale is to explore Belle King’s experience of domestic abuse through three potential futures for the character.

Belle, played by Eden Taylor-Draper, has been suffering coercive control and abuse at the hands of her manipulative husband, Tom King (James Chase), on the ITV soap for months as part of an ongoing storyline.

In a new hour-long episode, airing next month, hypothetical realities are played out following her leaving the relationship and Tom threatening Belle, saying he will never give up on her.

Taylor-Draper said: “I’m excited for everyone to see this dream episode as I feel it’s a great representation of what’s going on inside Belle’s mind and the constant fear, even though she is no longer in the abusive relationship.

“It was a very special episode to film, I understand viewers will find it distressing and uncomfortable, but I am so proud we are exploring this to its full potential to give people a real insight to what can go on.”

The soap, which has worked on the storyline with domestic abuse charity Refuge, will see Belle interact with and observe situations that may never actually happen in reality as a way for her to tell the audience how she has been suffering amid her fear of speaking out about the abuse.

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper said: “In this stylised episode we explore Belle’s worst fears and see the true extent of the impact her abusive relationship with Tom has had on her.

“If one person seeks help for a situation they are in because of seeing Belle’s plight it will be an achievement.

“Domestic abuse can be undetectable from outside a relationship and hopefully the scenes of Belle and then Amelia’s (Spencer) relationships, though difficult viewing at times, may shine a light on some aspects of domestic abuse.

“Charity Dingle told Belle she would be available to listen whenever Belle was ready to talk. Could now finally be the time for Belle to open up about the extent of her abusive relationship?”

Recently, Amelia (Daisy Arwen Campbell) has been appearing to defend Tom, and questioned why Belle is upset with him.

Emma Pickering, head of technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment at Refuge, said: “It is important that shows like Emmerdale explore these types of storylines, and work with experts such as ourselves when developing these on-screen portrayals so viewers can be informed about domestic abuse and how it presents and learn to recognise signs of abuse in the real world.”

The storyline has also brought to attention how domestic abusers can use family pets as a “weapon”, through Tom’s mistreatment of Belle’s dog, Piper, with the writers working with Refuge and Dogs Trust.

Following controversy over the dog appearing to be hurt in the show, Emmerdale reassured viewers that the animal was fine and no harm was done to it during filming.

Taylor-Draper has been nominated for a 2024 serial drama performance National Television Award for the storyline, ahead of the ceremony taking place next month.

The new episode will air on ITV1 and ITVX on September 5.

– You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.