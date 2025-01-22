Jonathan Ross to return as host of ITV’s Oscars companion show
The channel will broadcast a raft of Oscars-themed programming prior to the awards ceremony on March 2.
TV presenter Jonathan Ross will return as host of ITV’s Oscars companion show this March for the second year running.
The chat show host, 64, will be joined by celebrity guests and film experts to discuss nominated films on the night of the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday March 2.
There will also be coverage of the ceremony, which begins at midnight, after presenter Ross King goes live on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
It comes after the Oscars nominations announcement was postponed for a second time amid the wildfires in Los Angeles which have killed at least 27 people and destroyed more than 14,000 structures.
The announcement, now taking place this Thursday at 1.10pm, will be broadcast on ITVX hosted by ITV News broadcaster Lucrezia Millarini with arts editor Nina Nannar.
Prior to the ceremony, ITV will broadcast a raft of Oscars-themed programming on Good Morning Britain (GMB), Loose Women, and ITV News.
There will also be an Oscars 24/7 channel which will feature Oscar-winning and nominated movies.
Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez and historical drama The Brutalist were big winners at the Golden Globes ceremony earlier in the month, suggesting they could be frontrunners at the Oscars.
The 97th awards ceremony and red carpet coverage returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday March 2.