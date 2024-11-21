Most neurodivergent homeowners find home-buying process ‘too complex’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Seven in 10 (69%) neurodivergent homeowners believe the home-buying process is harder for people in their situation, a survey has found.

Feeling overwhelmed by too many choices, arranging a mortgage, and needing to have phone conversations were among the key issues highlighted in a survey commissioned by property website Zoopla.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of neurodivergent homeowners said they had previously tried to buy a home but given up, with half (50%) finding the process too complex.

Neurodivergent people may have a range of conditions, including being autistic, having ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and sensory processing issues.

The standout finding is that most neurodivergent homeowners have previously tried to buy a home and given up. With over half saying this is because they found the process too complex Daniel Copley, Zoopla

Problems with the home-buying process that people also reported in the survey included having to make big decisions, sensory overload during property viewings and having to deal with changing surroundings when moving.

Some 2-% found they needed someone else to complete the home-buying process on their behalf. Among those who did it themselves, just over a third (37%) completed everything without additional help.

Zoopla and the Brain Charity have created a guide for estate agents, to help them understand the specific barriers and additional needs neurodivergent buyers may have.

A guide for neurodivergent buyers has also been placed on Zoopla’s website, written in partnership with the charity.

Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “The standout finding is that most neurodivergent homeowners have previously tried to buy a home and given up.

Creating clear materials, not rushing viewings, and doing what you say you are going to do, when you say you are going to do it, are all critical Estate agent Jayne Twiddle

“With over half saying this is because they found the process too complex, it shows there is a pressing need to adapt the guidance for neurodivergent people.”

Jayne Twiddle, an estate agent in York who regularly works with neurodiverse clients, said: “Creating clear materials, not rushing viewings, and doing what you say you are going to do, when you say you are going to do it, are all critical.”

Jane Cullen, training manager at the Brain Charity, said big organisations “must adapt key materials for those who are neurodivergent”.

Mortar Research surveyed more than 900 neurodivergent homeowners across the UK in October.