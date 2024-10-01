Cleverly supports Israeli ground operation in Lebanon

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly has said he supports Israel’s military incursion into Lebanon.

The former foreign secretary said that Israel has “the right to defend itself” but that his support comes with the caveat that the country must “continue to adhere to international humanitarian law”.

The Israeli military said in the early hours of Tuesday that it had begun a “limited, localised” operation against its Hezbollah targets in the southern part of Lebanon.

Asked if he supports Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon, Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “I do, and the reason why is what I have always said: Israel has the right to defend itself.

“Israel has been at the receiving end of rockets from Hamas, who are embedded within Lebanese society.”

He said Hezbollah are doing “huge damage” to Israel and to the Lebanese people.

“Those rockets have been raining down for months, and Israel has now taken action.

“My support has always come with the caveat that Israel must continue to adhere to international humanitarian law. They absolutely have the right to defend themselves.”

Tom Tugendhat, who is also vying to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader, was more restrained.

Asked whether he supported the Israeli action, he told LBC: “I’m going to have judge actions as they fall and as they’re taken. At the moment all I can say is that Lebanese Hezbollah … is a net evil in the world, and anything we do to diminish them is a good thing.”

He also said he was “extremely worried” for his friends in Lebanon after Israel’s incursion but “very pleased” that the “vile and evil” Hezbollah regime was being knocked out.

The incursion into Lebanon comes after weeks of heavy blows by Israel against Hezbollah, including an air strike that killed the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel is seeking to step up the pressure on Hezbollah, which began firing rockets into northern Israel after the start of the war in Gaza.

Hezbollah and Israel last engaged in ground combat in 2006.