Protesters in Dublin mark one year of Israel-Hamas conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Crowds of protesters took to the streets of Dublin in support of Palestine one year into the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Those involved marched from the Garden of Remembrance along O’Connell Street Street towards Leinster House for a rally outside the Irish Parliament.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign said it was supported by more than 160 Irish civil society groups “to mark the grim milestone of one year of Israel’s genocide in Gaza”.

Protesters called for “an end to Israel’s genocidal assault on the people of Gaza, for states to stop arming Israel, an end to the use of Irish airspace for transporting weapons, and for the Irish government to take action to hold Israel accountable”.

IPSC chair Zoe Lawlor said: “For a year now, Gaza has known only death, destruction and displacement.

“Famine and disease stalk the land, while the healthcare system has been eviscerated and all the while, western governments have allowed this to happen – whether by actively facilitating apartheid Israel’s brutal onslaught, or by doing nothing to stop it. This has to end.

“As a general election looms, we need to let the politicians that we want meaningful sanctions on Apartheid Israel, and we want them now.”