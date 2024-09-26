What the papers say – September 26

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Rising tensions in the Middle East lead the nation’s papers on Thursday.

The Guardian and Daily Telegraph both focus on Israel signalling its military is ready to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the i splashes on the UK’s warning for all parties to step back from the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Back on British soil, Metro and the Daily Express both report on the Labour conference voting against the Government’s changes to winter fuel payments.

Ministers are drawing up plans for “Texas-style prison reforms” that could allow inmates to win “points” to reduce time behind bars, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail says Sir Keir Starmer is facing questions over his use of a peer’s luxury London flat during his son’s GSCEs.

The Independent says former prime minister Theresa May has launched an attack on right-wing politicians including Donald Trump, Nigel Farage and Marine Le Pen over their climate change denialism.

The Daily Mirror leads on a mum-of-five dying after a Brazilian butt lift procedure.

A German court has heard the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s 2007 disappearance allegedly bragged about abducting someone from Portugal, The Sun reports.

The Financial Times reveals the FBI is investigating whether a venture capitalist which became one of Silicon Valley’s most “prolific” early investors allowed the Chinese government to obtain the trade secrets of tech start-ups.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on claims darts legend James Wade did not pass wind during his recent win at the Players Championship. He told the outlet the suspicious sound instead came from the velcro on his new trainers.