Irish Defence Forces criticises Israel attacks on UN outposts

Israel has to be accountable for “deliberate” and “direct fire” on UN outposts, the head of Ireland’s armed forces has said.

Meanwhile, the Irish deputy premier called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its recent activity along the border with Lebanon.

It comes after Israeli troops fired on the headquarters of United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, injuring two peacekeepers for the second time in as many days.

Unifil’s Naqoura headquarters was affected by explosions for the second time in the last 48 hours.

Two peacekeepers were injured after two explosions occurred close to an observation tower.

Elsewhere, several T-walls at UN position 1-31 near the Blue Line demarcation in Labbouneh, fell when an IDF caterpillar hit the perimeter and Israeli tanks moved in the proximity.

Unifil said: “This is a serious development, and Unifil reiterates that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be guaranteed and that the inviolability of UN premises must be respected at all times.

“Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).”

While all Irish personnel are said to be “well and accounted for”, the Irish Defence Forces expressed concern about recent Israeli actions – including breaches of the Blue Line near Irish peacekeepers.

However, it said that Irish personnel had not been directly affected by the incoming fire and added that necessary force protection measures were being followed.

“Defence Forces personnel are resolute in their commitment to peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon.

“Our troops serve as crucial observers and facilitators of humanitarian aid, contributing significantly to international efforts aimed at restoring peace and security.

“The ongoing cooperation with Unifil highlights the importance of maintaining a presence in this volatile region, especially as hostilities continue between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lieutenant General Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Sean Clancy said there had been direct attacks on several UN outposts.

On the most recent incident in which peacekeepers were injured, he said: “That is of grave concern because in my view that is a clear violation, an egregious violation in my view.

“The actions are reckless and they need to be accountable in terms of what is happening.”

Asked if he believed claims from Israel that the injuries were an inadvertent result of fire at Hezbollah positions, Mr Clancy said: “In these circumstances, I don’t.”

Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTE, Mr Clancy added: “A round of a tank into an observer tower, which is a very small target has to be very deliberate, and it is a direct fire.

“So from a military perspective, this is not an accidental act, it is a direct act.”

Ireland’s deputy premier and defence minister Micheal Martin described recent IDF activity on the Blue Line as “reckless and intimidatory”.

He said attacks on peacekeepers were attacks on the international community.

Mr Martin said there had been a “serious intensification of IDF hostility towards UN forces.”

He added that the international community needs to put pressure on Israel to stop its actions.

Meanwhile, the Irish Defence Forces said that two resupply convoys successfully delivered over 100,000 litres of raw water to the Irish base known as Camp Shamrock.

Additionally, 2,200 cases of bottled water (totalling 26,400 litres) were also delivered to the camp by a third-party contractor.

It followed a food supply delivery on Wednesday.