Fact check: Israel’s foreign minister decided to close its embassy in Ireland
Ireland has not evicted the Israeli ambassador, despite claims on social media.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A widely spread post on social media site Bluesky has claimed that “Ireland has evicted the Israeli ambassador”.
Evaluation
The Israeli embassy in Ireland is to close, however this was a decision taken by Israel, not by Ireland.
The facts
On December 15 Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s foreign minister, announced on social media in an English-language statement that he had decided to shut the country’s embassy in Dublin.
Mr Sa’ar said: “Today, I have instructed the closure of Israel’s Embassy in Ireland. The actions, double standards, and antisemitic rhetoric of the Irish government against Israel are rooted in efforts to delegitimize and demonize the Jewish state.”
The statement accused Ireland of recognising a Palestinian state “during attacks on Israel” and supporting “baseless claims” against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). It also said, among other things, that “Ireland is one of the few European countries that has not adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism”.
In response, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “This is a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government. I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law.”