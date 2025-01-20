British family of Hamas hostage urge Israel to let them tell him tragic news
Hostage Eli Sharabi, 52, is likely unaware his British wife Lianne and their daughters were killed, a family member has said.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The British family of Eli Sharabi, one of the hostages still held by Hamas, are appealing to authorities in Israel to be the ones to tell him his wife and daughters have died.
Bristol-born Lianne, 48, and their two daughters Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13, were killed in Israel’s October 7 attacks.
Mr Sharabi, 52, is on a list to be freed soon.
He is also likely unaware his British wife Lianne and their girls died, Lianne’s brother Stephen Brisley told the Daily Mirror, and he does not want Mr Sharabi to hear the news from an Israeli official or a soldier.
Mr Brisley, of Bridgend, South Wales, said: “I think the prospect of getting back to Lianne and the girls is what’s kept him going.
“When he finds out they’re not alive, that could finish and crush him.
“I want to reassure him we will always be here, and we will do whatever he needs to help him recover. That’s [if] Eli is alive.”