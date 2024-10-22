Murder probe launched after boy, 16, dies in Islington

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was found with a fatal injury in Islington.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 00.12am on Tuesday to reports of a possible collision on Courtauld Road.

Officers and the ambulance service attended and 16-year-old Deonte Mowatt-Slater was found with a serious injury, the Metropolitan Police said.

Medics fought to save Deonte but, despite their efforts, he died at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Neil John.

He said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation. At this point it is unclear exactly where Deonte was when he suffered his injury. He was found injured on Courtauld Road along with his motorcycle.

“We are working hard to establish the sequence of events that led to this tragic loss of a young life.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed, or has footage of, any part of this incident.

“A number of crime scenes remain in place while we continue with our inquiries, and I would like to thank local residents in advance for their patience.

“Today a family has received the worst possible news – if you have information about this incident please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Deonte’s family have been notified and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information or footage/dash-cam relating to this incident should call the incident room on 020 8358 0100, call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 95/22OCT.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.