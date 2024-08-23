Man dies following water rescue at Co Cork beach

Support truly

A man has died following an incident at a beach in Co Cork.

Irish emergency services responded after a number of people got into difficulty in the water at Inch Strand in Whitegate on Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard was alerted at 3pm and initiated a search and rescue mission with RNLI rescue boats and the Coast Guard helicopter was tasked to the scene.

“Four people were rescued from the water by members of the public; however one person was subsequently recovered from the water requiring medical attention and was transferred to the National Ambulance Service who had also deployed to the scene,” a Department of Transport spokesperson said.

Gardai confirmed that a man, aged in his 50s, died.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was removed from the water. He was later pronounced deceased,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Arrangements will now be made for a post mortem and the local coroner has been notified.”