Irish transport department contacting airline at centre of weapons flight claims

Exemptions are required to transport munitions of war on civil aircraft across Irish airspace.

Cillian Sherlock
Tuesday 27 August 2024 14:30
Irish premier Simon Harris (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish premier Simon Harris (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Ireland’s Department of Transport is “engaging” with an airline at the centre of reports that multiple flights carrying ammunition and explosives to Israel had transited Irish airspace.

It is prohibited to transport munitions of war on civil aircraft across Irish airspace without an exemption from the Minister for Transport.

Irish premier Simon Harris has said any such passage would be subjected to “clear consent protocols”, adding that he had been consistently told there have been no requests to transport munitions to Israel across Irish airspace.

It is very important now that the facts are established

Irish premier Simon Harris

News platform The Ditch has reported that at least four civil flights carrying munitions to weapons manufacturers and contractors in Tel Aviv occurred this year.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Harris said: “It is very important now that the facts are established.

“The Department of Transport has confirmed today that it is now engaging with the carrier.

“Once those facts are established, of course it could be for the Minister for Transport and the Minister for Defence to provide a further update on this and I’ll certainly be keeping in contact with both of them.”

