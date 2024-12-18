Irish premier tenders resignation as new parliament meets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Irish premier Simon Harris has formally tendered his resignation as part of the formalities for the first sitting of the new parliament.

Mr Harris visited the official residence of President Michael D Higgins, Aras an Uachtarain, before the first sitting of the Dail parliament at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Mr Harris and the outgoing Cabinet will remain in their roles as no party holds a majority and talks to form a government are ongoing between parties.

As the Dail resumed on Wednesday, the names of 174 new TDs were read into the record before a vote was held on electing a Ceann Comhairle (speaker).

Independent TD for Wexford Verona Murphy has emerged as the next Ceann Comhairle, after reaching the quota by finishing with a total of 89 votes.

She is the first woman to hold the role in the history of the state.

She was followed by Sinn Fein’s Aengus O Snodaigh, who finished on 67 votes.

Ms Murphy was recommended by the Fine Gael and Fianna Fail leaders as part of negotiations to form a government.

The other three candidates for the role raised concerns about this process to elect a speaker, arguing it infringed on the primacy of the Dail.

Addressing TDs, Ms Murphy said that she would “uphold” principles of treating each member of the Dail equally.

“In order to ensure that every member is heard, this House must function smoothly and efficiently. Every member is equal, irrespective of their political persuasion, political party or grouping, every member has a mandate, and no one mandate is more important than the other.

“Much debate has been heard around the turnout in the recent election. In many constituencies, the turnout dropped below 50%,” Ms Murphy added.

“Large numbers of people in the electorate feel alienated from the political process. They feel politicians are removed from the reality of day to day life. They feel that this chamber is a talking shop that achieves nothing.

“It is incumbent on all of us to change that perception, to make the House more relevant to those that feel excluded.”

Fianna Fail’s John McGuinness, who lost out on becoming the next Ceann Comhairle, said that the Dail parliament can often be “sidelined”.

I would happily withdraw but for the fact that if I don't defend the principle of the primacy of the Dail and the right of the members to elect in an unfettered way whomsoever they please, and if I don't stand up against this bartering for a position which is going on, well then who will? Incumbent candidate Sean O Fearghail

He said that ‘the government’ can sometimes be reduced to “just the Cabinet” or “just the leaders of the groups in that coalition”.

“I believe that this house has to exercise its strength and its caution around all of the changes that have occurred in politics,” he said.

Sinn Fein candidate to become Ceann Comhairle Aengus O Snodaigh said it was important that the person elected can speak Irish in what is a bilingual chamber.

The party’s spokesman for An Ghaeilge said a parliamentary chair is needed who can monitor comments in either English or Irish, and pointed out that the first official language of the state is Irish.

He said that the person elected should also be impartial and someone who, rather than “seeking the limelight for themselves”, facilitates the House coming together.

The incumbent candidate for the role, Sean O Fearghail, said he had not planned to put himself forward for another term.

“I always intended to stand down after two terms as Ceann Comhairle but in the final days of the last Dail, people from across the political spectrum, for whom I have great personal respect and admiration, began to approach me,” he said.

“They asked me to consider standing again in order to provide continuity, to provide stability and to play a significant role in smoothing the transition from the 33rd to the 34th Dail.

“After careful reflection, I decided to put myself forward. I’m wondering today, was that such a good idea after all.”

The Fianna Fail TD said that people do not feel “engaged” in the political system, even frustrated and disenfranchised, and said it was up to elected politicians “to change that”.

“We must aim to include, not exclude, to engage and not isolate. To change this, we need to come together and overcome what are relatively minor difficulties very often between us,” he said.

“Today, the House faces a difficult choice in Aengus, Verona and John. You have three other candidates for whom I have the height of respect, having worked with each of them for many years.

“I acknowledge their calibre, ability and commitment and contribution to Irish political life and the vision that they set out today.

“In conclusion, for those of you who know me and have worked with me in the past, you know what I stand for and how I will work.”

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail – the two main coalition partners in the last government – bucked a global trend of electorates ousting governments and instead increased their support, leaving them just two seats short of a majority.

The parties, forged from opposing sides of Ireland’s Civil War and who entered government together for the first time in 2020, are expected to rely on independents to make up the final numbers.

Though the centre-left Social Democrats and Labour Party have yet to rule themselves out of government talks, momentum is behind the Regional Group of eight or nine independent TDs to enter government.

Talks are expected to continue in the coming days before breaking for the Christmas period and resuming in January.