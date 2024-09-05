Reports of weapons flights to Israel an ‘issue of concern’, Harris says

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Reports that weapons were transported to Israel through Irish airspace without permission are a “matter of concern”, Ireland’s premier has said.

Ireland’s Department of Transport is “engaging” with an airline at the centre of the claims.

It is prohibited to transport munitions of war on civil aircraft across Irish airspace without an exemption from the Minister for Transport.

I expect that our laws and our rules in relation to these situations and international ones would be respected Simon Harris

News website The Ditch has reported that several flights carrying munitions to weapons manufacturers and contractors in Tel Aviv have occurred since October 2023.

However, senior Government figures have consistently said that no requests to transport the restricted items had been received by the department.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr Harris said he expected an update on the department’s probe on the matter “shortly”.

He added: “This is an issue of concern. Ireland has been steadfast – as has the Irish Government – in its support for international law, for human rights, for a cessation of violence.

“I expect that our laws and our rules in relation to these situations and international ones would be respected.

“But the Minister for Transport will provide an update as soon as he has received it and I’ll follow it up then.”