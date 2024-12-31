Rain warning and temperatures set to plunge as Ireland celebrates new year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Cork and Kerry and Met Eireann has predicted a drop in temperature as the country celebrates the new year.

The forecaster has warned that 2025 will bring a cold snap, with temperatures expected to plunge as low as -4C by Thursday.

Cork and Kerry will remain under a status yellow rain warning, which will continue until 6am on Wednesday.

Persistent rain is expected to cause localised flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.

On New Year’s Day, the rain is expected to gradually clear to the south-east.

The forecaster said that brighter conditions and scattered showers will follow from the north-west for the afternoon.

Met Eireann meteorologist Mark Bowe said: “The low moving over on Tuesday will bring significant winds to the north-west but rain will be widespread and rather heavy at times too which could lead to spot flooding.”

The forecaster went on to explain that the weather on Wednesday will prove to be a lot more significant with more rain and very strong and blustery winds for all areas.

Mr Bowe continued: “We are currently tracking the development of the low pressure system expected for Wednesday with potentially some very impactful winds across western and southern areas.”

Deputy head of forecasting, Liz Coleman, said: “It will be a wet and windy night in the south-west and south for the New Year’s Eve festivities, especially in those counties where we have warnings in place, with persistent rain and some flurries of sleet or snow possible.

“So plan ahead if you are going to be out and about celebrating. It will be clearer further north with scattered showers.

“The rain will gradually clear to the south-east on New Year’s Day, with brighter conditions and scattered showers following from the north-west through the afternoon.

“Fresh to strong south-west winds will gradually ease and veer northerly, so that will introduce much colder conditions from Wednesday evening onwards.

“Quite a change for Thursday and Friday, feeling much more like winter with bright, cold and crisp days and a few wintry showers.

“Very cold at night with widespread frost and some icy patches so do take care when out and about.”