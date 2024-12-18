Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Irish parliament will not be silenced in calling for peace in Gaza

Taoiseach Simon Harris made the comments after Israel’s government accused Ireland of being antisemitic.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Wednesday 18 December 2024 13:19 EST
Protesters outside Leinster House in Dublin ahead of the first sitting of the new Dail since the Irish general election. The 174 TDs will vote by secret ballot to elect a new Ceann Comhairle (speaker). Picture date: Wednesday December 18, 2024.
Protesters outside Leinster House in Dublin ahead of the first sitting of the new Dail since the Irish general election. The 174 TDs will vote by secret ballot to elect a new Ceann Comhairle (speaker). Picture date: Wednesday December 18, 2024. (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Irish premier Simon Harris has said Ireland’s newly elected parliament will not be intimidated from calling for peace in Gaza and respect for international law.

Mr Harris made the comments as Ireland’s new parliament met for the first time on Wednesday and elected a new speaker.

As the new TDs gathered in the Dail chamber for the first time, a pro-Palestine protest was held outside the gates of Leinster House calling on TDs to urgently pass a bill that would ban imports from illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

Israel said at the weekend it was closing its embassy in Dublin with Israel’s foreign minister accusing Ireland of “antisemitic rhetoric” and of crossing “every red line in its relations with Israel”.

Gideon Saar cited Ireland recognising a Palestinian state “during attacks on Israel”, and attempting to “redefine ‘genocide’ in international law to support baseless claims against Israel at the International Court of Justice” as acts of hostility towards Israel.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said it was a “deep slander” and “gross defamation” to accuse Irish people of being antisemitic and said it was “part of a pattern to damage Ireland”.

In his speech to the Dail parliament on Wednesday, Mr Harris said that Ireland’s parliament or government would not be intimidated from speaking up for peace.

“I want to tell this House one thing with absolute certainty – no government of any country, especially one which is engaging in the most immoral and brutal onslaught of innocent people and terrified children will intimidate or silence anyone in this House or this government when we seek to speak up for peace, for human rights and for respect for international law.

“Political debate in general, and debate in this Dail can often be characterised by division, but on the issue of war in Gaza and the suffering of people there, I believe we’re actually united.

“I’m very proud that Ireland speaks with a strong voice, and it is one which cries out for a ceasefire, for the release of all hostages, for the flow of humanitarian aid, and ultimately, for the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine as two states.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in