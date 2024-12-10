Woman arrested on suspicion of the murder of Kyran Durnin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police in Ireland investigating the disappearance of eight-year-old schoolboy Kyran Durnin have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

Police launched a murder investigation in October after the disappearance of the Co Louth child, who was potentially missing for two years, unknown to authorities.

Officers suspect the boy, who was reported missing in August, might have died in 2022, when he was six.

In a statement, gardai (police) said they arrested the woman on Tuesday.

The woman is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the east of the country.

She can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

In late October, investigators searched a former family home in Dundalk and adjoining land.

Last month the Child and Family Agency, Tusla, sent a report on their engagement with Kyran and his family to the Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman.

Mr O’Gorman said he could not disclose or publish any details of the report as there is an ongoing garda investigation into the presumed death of the boy.

Asked whether he identified any failings from the report, Mr O’Gorman previously said: “From what I’ve seen, there are elements that are of concern in terms of the overall state response.

“I asked Tusla to undertake their own review and bring forward any proposals or changes that they need to make to their operations, their procedures.”

In a statement, gardai said: “An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to any person with any information on the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the Garda investigation team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Siochana.”