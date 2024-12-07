UK pharmacy sector ‘the sick man of Europe’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK is the “sick man of Europe” when it comes to spending on medicines and community pharmacies, leaders from the sector have said.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) urged the Government to “get round the table and start to deliver the funding necessary” to stop pharmacies closing and improve care for patients.

NPA analysis of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) figures found the UK has fewer pharmacies per 100,000 people than the likes of Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal, Latvia, Romania and Bulgaria.

It said the average UK pharmacy also serves more customers – about 5,700 – than those in France (3,238) and Ireland (2,500).

Many pharmacy owners feel pushed to breaking point thanks to the impact of 40% cuts to their funding and increases in their workload Nick Kaye

The analysis found the UK also spends less on medicines per head of population than Ireland, Australia, Japan, the US, Spain, Germany and Italy.

Germany spends double what the UK does, according to the NPA.

NPA chairman Nick Kaye said: “These shocking new figures show that the UK is the ‘sick man of Europe’ when it comes to spending on vital medicines and community pharmacies.

“It is damning that UK pharmacies serve more patients than comparative countries whilst also receiving ever reducing levels of funding.”

The analysis comes after members of the NPA voted in favour of collective action in a row over funding.

The trade association said this could mean fewer pharmacies will be open in evenings or at weekends, with some potentially withdrawing from locally commissioned services such as emergency contraception, addiction support and stop smoking services.

Mr Kaye added: “As our ballot result showed, many pharmacy owners feel pushed to breaking point thanks to the impact of 40% cuts to their funding and increases in their workload.

“Community pharmacies have the potential to deliver so much more for patients, including a wider range of clinical services that will help to keep pressure off other parts of our health system.

“However, this cannot happen with funding at its current levels and pharmacies shutting at record rates.

“The Government must get round the table and start to deliver the funding necessary so we can stop the closures and deliver the best possible care for patients.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.