DUP MP: Hezbollah’s claim of victory over Israel ‘reminiscent’ of IRA supporters

Hezbollah’s reported claim of victory over Israel, following a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, is “reminiscent” of IRA supporters in Belfast, a DUP MP has said.

In the Commons, Gregory Campbell argued that “peace is welcome but not people trying to turn peace into a victory parade”.

The truce between Israel and Hezbollah was announced on Tuesday night and will see hostilities suspended for 60 days, with both sides withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah supporters there trying to claim a victory yesterday, reminiscent of IRA supporters in West Belfast doing likewise Gregory Campbell

Israel has said it reserves the right to strike Hezbollah should the Iran-backed militants violate the terms of the deal.

On Thursday, the MP for East Londonderry said: “Will the Leader look at a general debate in Government time on attitudes to ceasefires following the welcomed ceasefire in the Middle East – but Hezbollah supporters there trying to claim a victory yesterday, reminiscent of IRA supporters in West Belfast doing likewise – in order to ensure the general public know peace is welcome but not people trying to turn peace into a victory parade.”

During business questions, Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied: “I think we can all welcome the ceasefire in Lebanon and hope that efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza are successful quickly too because at the end of the day what we all want is a peaceful solution in this area.

“We do need a political solution to a two-state solution as well. So a ceasefire is only (the) beginning of a process and it’s really important that trust is maintained and that we can work towards that long-term sustainable peace.”