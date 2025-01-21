New deep water quay and autonomous vehicles part of £300m Belfast Harbour plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new deep water quay and autonomous vehicles are part of a £300 million plan for the future of Belfast Harbour.

It is also set to include the construction of sustainable warehouses, City Quays 5 with office, retail, hospitality and exhibition space, affordable housing and the targeting of a series of new productions at Belfast Harbour Studios.

The advance regional prosperity 2025-2029 strategy, launched on Tuesday, outlines Belfast Harbour’s plans to invest £208 million in port improvements and £105 million in the ongoing regeneration and development of the harbour estate and waterfront.

The biggest proposal – which will be the largest-ever single capital project undertaken by Belfast Harbour – is a £90 million deep water quay to accommodate some of the world’s largest cruise ships.

It will also expand the port’s capacity and capabilities for offshore wind turbine assembly and installation, and is expected to be completed by 2030.

Other significant port projects outlined in the strategy include the delivery of new, sustainably powered cranes, the planning, design and consent for a rebuild of Stormont Wharf, the construction of new BREAAM Excellent sustainable warehouses and the deployment of autonomous vehicles across the port and estate.

Investment in the harbour estate will include the £60 million development of City Quays 5, a significant mixed-use regeneration project including office, retail, hospitality and exhibition space.

There are also plans to move forward with the City Quays 4 scheme for 325 homes, including affordable housing, and to begin the process of developing an additional 3,000 houses by 2030.

Belfast Harbour also expects to fully deploy The Harlander autonomous passenger vehicle across the estate in 2029, with on-road trials due to begin later this year.

The organisation is also targeting a series of new productions at Belfast Harbour Studios aimed at delivering £200 million to the economy by the end of the decade.

As a trust port, Belfast Harbour is self-financing and invests all post-tax profits in developing the port and estate to benefit the city and region.

Dr Theresa Donaldson, chairwoman of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, said through the strategy Belfast Harbour will continue to contribute to the growth of the Northern Ireland economy.

“By investing £313 million, we will build on our strengths as the region’s leading port and a vital economic hub, delivering for our customers and tenants,” she said.

“We will continue our pioneering efforts to diversify and decarbonise, helping to reimagine and regenerate the city, and bring additional prosperity to the region.

“Crucially, we will enhance our reputation as a leading port for cruise tourism and leverage our expertise as the only port on the island with offshore wind facilities.”

She added: “As a trust port, Belfast Harbour reinvests every penny of post-tax profits back into the business and the community, ensuring long-term value for the region.

“Our investment to date has created jobs, strengthened supply chains, raised sustainability standards and attracted major foreign investors to the city.

“Our 2025-29 strategy aims to continue this transformation and advance prosperity for the region.”

Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, said their goal is to drive regional prosperity by developing the port and estate, so that everyone benefits.

“The addition of a new deep water quay will not only add to the c. 300,000 cruise visitors welcomed by Belfast Harbour each year, it also gives us the opportunity to expand our capacity in the assembly and installation of offshore wind,” he said.

“This strategy will put Belfast Harbour at the forefront of the clean energy transition.

“Our strategy will also support the Northern Ireland Executive and Belfast City Council to tackle key issues including the supply of housing, responding to climate change and helping grow a more sustainable and globally connected economy.”

Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “The proposed investments support my department’s strategic objectives of creating good jobs and reaching net zero by 2050 and will provide tangible benefits for the economy.

“Investment in new facilities that will advance the energy transition, as well as improving the attractiveness of the port as a cruise destination, shows Belfast Harbour’s commitment to generating a prosperous future for all.”