Emergency services at scene after light aircraft crashes near airport
The crash happened on Monday morning near Fife Airport.
A light aircraft has crashed near to an airport in Scotland.
The emergency services were alerted to the crash near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, at about 11.40am on Monday.
Police and fire services are on the scene but have not confirmed how many people were on board or the extent of any injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance near Fife Airport after a light aircraft crashed at 11.40am on Monday December 23.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.38am on Monday December 23, to an incident involving a light aircraft near Kinglassie, Fife.
“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene to assist emergency services partners.
“Crews remain in attendance.”
Fife Airport has been contacted for comment.