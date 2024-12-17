Sibling eligibility for infected blood pay outs extended as first payments made

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first few victims of the infected blood scandal have received their final compensation pay outs, the Government has said as it extended eligibility criteria for siblings to get compensation.

Cabinet Office Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said that those whose brothers or sisters were infected with potentially deadly viruses while receiving care should be fairly compensated.

He also announced on Tuesday that the Government “accepts in full or accepts in principle” all of the 12 recommendations made as part of the Infected Blood Inquiry.

More than 30,000 people were given infected blood, or infected blood products, between the 1970s and early 1990s while undergoing NHS care.

Some 3,000 people died as a result and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

The Infected Blood Inquiry concluded the scandal “could largely have been avoided” and that there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

In a written ministerial statement, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “The victims of this scandal have suffered immeasurably.

“It is my utmost intention to deliver what justice and compensation the Government can as quickly as possible.”

He added: “I can also confirm today that the Government has also extended its eligibility criteria for siblings for the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme to ensure that the Scheme provides fair compensation to those who have been devastatingly impacted as a result of their sibling’s infection.”

There are a number of stipulations around sibling eligibility criteria.

Mr Thomas-Symonds also said the first compensation payments have been made in the last few days.

Last week, the Government announced that 10 people have been offered compensation totalling more than £13 million.

People offered payments were infected with potentially deadly viruses as a result of receiving infected blood and infected blood products.

Their identities are being kept private.

The Cabinet Office said that the first few people have accepted their offers and that further people have been asked to come forward.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced £11.8 billion in compensation for the victims of the scandal in her October Budget, which the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) has been tasked with administering.

The Cabinet Office said that the IBCA is aiming to open up the compensation service wider in the new year.