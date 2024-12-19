Sarwar knows governing means difficult choices, says Murray after Waspi decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Anas Sarwar understands that difficult decisions must be made in government, Ian Murray has said after the Scottish Labour leader voiced disappointment at the UK Government’s choice on the Waspi women.

With disagreement on the issue, the Scottish Secretary said policy differences between Scottish Labour and the Labour-run UK Government are to be expected as it is “the way devolution works”.

UK Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced on Tuesday there will be no compensation for women born in the 50s who were not aware of changes to the state pension age.

A number of Labour figures have previously been supportive of the Waspi campaign for compensation.

Mr Sarwar has sought to distance himself from Labour ministers’ position, saying there is “justified frustration” that there will not be blanket compensation for the women affected.

It's a difficult decision, but government is difficult Ian Murray, Scottish Secretary

Mr Murray was speaking as he visited the Harland & Wolff fabrication yard in Methil, Fife, following news it is to be taken over by Spanish shipbuilder Navantia.

Speaking to journalists at the yard, the Labour MP said the parliamentary Ombudsman had found there had not been financial detriment to the Waspi women.

He told the PA news agency: “The Government’s just got to balance all of that in terms of the public finances that are available.

“The decision, while disappointing – while frustrating and angering some of the Waspi women – is right for the Government.

“Because we can’t justify all of that taxpayers’ money being paid in compensation at a flat rate to everyone when 90% of women knew that the changes were being made.

“It’s a difficult decision, but government is difficult.”

He said Labour had fought a 2011 decision by Chancellor George Osborne to accelerate pension changes, also highlighting that compensation for Waspi women had not been in the Labour manifesto.

Asked about his discussions with Mr Sarwar on the issue, Mr Murray said devolution means it is possible for different parts to take different positions.

The Scottish Secretary said: “We have discussed this and Anas is very much of the view that being in Government is difficult, particularly with the inheritance of the financial situation we’ve got…

“He understands the position of being in Government and he will do what he needs to do in terms of the position he wants to take in terms of the Scottish Labour Party because that’s the way devolution works.”

Mr Murray also told the BBC that he had not deleted anything from his website regarding his past support for Waspi campaigners.