What the papers say – December 17
Here are the biggest stories leading Tuesday’s front pages.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The unmasking of an alleged Chinese spy with links to the Duke of York dominates Tuesday’s headlines.
Metro and The Guardian both splash on Yang Tengbo, a 50-year-old businessman who was banned from Britain last year, and asked a court to lift an anonymity order so he could defend himself.
The Times and the Daily Telegraph write that Yang was Andrew’s “chief representative” in Beijing and also led the Chinese arm of the Duke’s cash-raising venture.
The Sun says Andrew has been “forced out” of Christmas Day celebrations at Sandringham in the wake of his latest scandal.
Meanwhile, ex-Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith tells the Daily Mirror that Yang’s alleged activities are just the tip of the iceberg, adding there are “many more involved”.
The i reports UK security and intelligence services will be able to monitor suspicious activity from foreign nationals under new laws, set to be introduced next year.
The Daily Mail splashes on Sir Keir Starmer defending his decision to see closer ties with China despite intelligence warnings.
Looking to politics, the Financial Times leads on Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ increase in business taxes causing firms to cut back on hiring.
The Daily Express writes that the Prime Minister has been given an ultimatum on the current Government defence spend: either sack 20,000 soldiers or scrap the UK’s aircraft carriers.
Lastly, the Daily Star says a businessman is charging his friend and family £75 for Christmas dinner, claiming Scrooge is “alive and well in Fulham”.